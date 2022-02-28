Active Worthing, previously Rowan’s Gym, used to operate in Steeple View, Worthing, helping people with medical conditions, disabilities and injuries through physical activity.

As a result, the specialists created Active Worthing and are now without a permanent venue. This means the group is having to fork out £400 per month in storage fees to keep its equipment.

Members and instructors at Active Worthing are desperately trying to find a permanent venue after being kicked out of Rowan's Gym due to Covid

Active Worthing is currently operating from Worthing Town Football Club on a temporary basis.

Marie Pickering, who won an award for saving someone’s life in 2021, is a director and specialist instructor at Active Worthing.

Marie said: “Our specialist gym equipment is just being wasted in storage, there are so many people out there that could be using it.

“Our members are passionate about having a permanent venue and getting our equipment back. We’ve been able to start our classes again but we are missing such a vital part. It is heart breaking.”

Members of Active Worthing getting ready to start their first round of exercise

Elizabeth French, a member of Active Worthing, said: “I have yet to find anywhere where I have felt as safe and comfortable as your group provided at the Rowans.

“I am sure I speak for many of us with existing medical and health needs, who found that the Rowans staff and setup provided the impetus and ambiance needed, in order to try to maintain a healthy regime.

“Surely, within the council’s purlieu, it would be possible to source a suitable and affordable venue, if there was the will to find it.”

Members of Active Worthing getting ready to start their first round of exercise

Mike Hughes, is a member of Active Worthing and has been attending what used to be Rowan’s Gym after undergoing knee surgery. He said: “As a 74-year-old Worthing resident still working regularly as a London Black Cab taxi driver, I was first introduced to the Rowans Gym when I had knee replacement surgery in December 2005.

“Work and personal circumstances took me away from the gym for several years until 2018 when I found that my ‘good’ left leg was becoming very weak, affected by the fact that over time I had become morbidly obese and inactive.

“I realise that exercise is the only way to get fitter but this has to be done safely. Active Worthing’s staff were there to advise me how to ‘get the gain without the pain’.

“Over two years I had gained a lot more strength from the regular exercise at the Rowan’s Gym and had lost over four stone in weight.

Active Worthing's specialsit equipment which is now being kept in storage

“The notice that the Rowan’s Gym was to shut came as a bombshell. Covid overtook the normal course of events and, following four months of total lockdown plus several months of very limited work time, I was very glad to hear from the Active Worthing team who invited me to join their classes.

“They soon made me realise that their exercise classes helped fill a desire to socialise with others in a way that is not self-conscious.

“While I enjoy the regular scheduled classes the timings are not always in accord with my work schedules. This is where the Rowan’s Gym would have been a great help to me.

“I really hope Active Worthing can find a suitable location soon to fill the need for a gym for people with a variety of physical and mental issues to benefit from regular exercise with qualified supervision in sociable groups.”

If you can help Active Worthing find a venue, please email [email protected] or call 07706626158.

Active Worthing's specialsit equipment which is now being kept in storage