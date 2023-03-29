KSI and Logan Paul’s lemon and lime flavour Prime Hydration drink is being sold for a discounted price at a Worthing convenience store.

The YouTubers and internet personalities’ beverage, has been known to cause mayhem and huge queues at shops across the country due to its huge demand. The drink is so popular people were limited to only three bottles each and in some places just one bottle.

Some people are paying up to £100 to buy bottles but it is available in Sussex. One Sussex store was selling it for £12.99 earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a notice in its window, Premier Express Palatine Road Convenience Store, in Palatine Road, Durrington, is selling lemon and lime Prime for £7.99 a bottle this week.

According to a notice in its window, Premier Express Palatine Road Convenience Store, in Palatine Road, Durrington, is selling lemon and lime Prime for £7.99 a bottle this week.

The sign reads: “SPECIAL OFFER PRIME. LEMON LIME FLAVOUR ONLY. £7.99 EACH.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Hydration was created in a collaboration between KSI and Logan Paul at the end of last year. It was first launched in Asda but sold out almost instantly when it was put on the shelves.

It also went on sale in Aldi just before Christmas, with chaos ensuing as people battled to get a bottle. However, this resulted in people re-selling the product online and at independent stores for inflated prices of more than £1,000 a bottle.

The drink, available flavours include Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Orange and Grap, was introduced by KSI and Logan Paul together with the supplier and distributor Congo Brands and was established in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime contains 10 per cent coconut water, 2g of sugar, 25 calories, 250 mg of BCAAs (which enhances muscle growth), 830 mg of electrolytes, as well as vitamins and antioxidants, according to the supplier.

The recommended retail price for a single bottle is £2 and a case of 12 online is listed at £24.99. But newsagents are selling it for between £12.99 and £20 with reports of some charging £100. Aldi were charging £1.99 per bottle in their special buy section.

Ever since it launched in the UK it has been hard to get. When one bottle was put on eBay for £15, KSI tweeted: “This annoys me so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re trying so hard to increase the supply as much as possible to try and combat the black market selling. Me and Logan ain’t made any money from Prime.