Worthing teenager reported missing

Sussex Police said officers are concerned for the welfare of Emin Doci, who was last seen in the town around 9pm on Thursday (March 10).

A police spokesperson said: "Emin has olive skin and he is approximately six foot tall. He is of slim build and has short dark hair.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was last seen wearing a blue ‘Adidas’ tracksuit and a green ‘Adidas’ hat.

Emin Doci, 17, was last seen in Worthing around 9pm on Thursday (March 10). Photo: Sussex Police

"There are concerns that Emin could leave the area and travel to areas further afield, such as London."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 0424 of 11/03.