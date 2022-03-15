Hundreds of plastic bottles washed up on Worthing coast leading to clean-up operation

Hundreds of unopened plastic bottles were found washed up along the coast from Littlehampton to Lancing on Sunday (March 13).

By Lauren Oakley
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:52 am

A spokesperson for Adur & Worthing Councils said its coastal office received several reports after members of the public found hundreds of plastic water bottles on the shore.

The council added: “We are grateful to the members of the public who helped collect and remove the plastic bottles from the beach.

“The incident has been reported to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.”

Hundreds of bottles were found washed up on Worthing and Lancing beaches. The council and members of the public helped to clean them up. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

There has been online speculation that these unopened bottles had come from a container ship that lost containers in the English Channel, but nothing has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “We had been informed about a number of bottles of water washing up on beaches between Goring and Lancing in recent days.

“The counter pollution team has been liaising with the local authority, Adur & Worthing Councils, to help coordinate an effective clean-up.”

Hundreds of bottles were found washed up on Worthing and Lancing beaches. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

They added that the agency cannot comment further until the investigation of the bottles is complete.

Hundreds of bottles were found washed up on Worthing and Lancing beaches. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Hundreds of bottles were found washed up on Worthing and Lancing beaches. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
