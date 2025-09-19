Worthing’s leading social care charity praised by High Sheriff as Guild Care annual meeting highlights growth and community impact

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, has praised Worthing’s leading social care charity, saying it plays an role in tackling loneliness and reducing stigma.

Speaking at Guild Care’s annual meeting on Friday, September 12, Dr Fooks opened with words of support for the team and noted the large attendance at the event, reflecting the depth of community support for the organisation.

Guild Care has been providing support and care in the local community for more than 90 years and now helps more than 3,000 people each year, including older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

Guests at the AGM were welcomed by Singing for Fun, a choir from the charity’s Creating Connections programme to reduce loneliness for people over 65.

Dr Tim Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex, speaking at the Guild Care AGM

The meeting took place at Holland House, formerly Saxon House, which Guild Care purchased last year to enable expansion of its community services.

Warren Fabes, who became chief executive in 2024 after eight years as deputy, described the year as one of both challenges and achievement.

He spoke of investment in staff, improvements in Guild Care’s charity shops and a stronger focus on quality across all services through tougher internal inspections. Warren emphasised that the acquisition of Holland House, with the assistance of Mike Holland’s significant contribution, would prove transformational to the local community, enabling more local people to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives.

Looking ahead to the future, Warren said: "We want to grow, to help more people remain independent, to collaborate with other charities, to keep listening to the people we support, and to support children and adults with learning disabilities at a level higher than ever. Every act of kindness, every moment of care, makes a difference. Holland House gives us the opportunity to create something transformational for Worthing.”

Warren Fabes, chief executive, speaking at the Guild Care AGM

Finance Director Sean Duffy outlined a positive financial position for the year ending March 2025. He reported that Guild Care had delivered a net income surplus and that borrowings were refinanced in the year.

The organisation also delivered a reserves policy surplus that provides a margin of safety. The charitable benefit from the provision of Guild Care’s community services was valued at £2.9m, an increase on the previous year.

Peter Kinsey, chair of trustees, highlighted the importance of Guild Care’s positive values, culture and quality, describing the year as one of growth and improvement. Following formal approval of the annual accounts, members voted through the appointment and reappointment of trustees and members, and welcomed two new members of the charity, Alex Brooks-Johnson and Ric Gray.

The audience also heard moving accounts from people supported by the charity.

Peter Kinsey, chair of trustees, speaking at the Guild Care AGM

Sarah described how her son Harry, who has learning disabilities, felt accepted for the first time after joining Ashdown Children’s Centre. Viv spoke of the joy her father Ron, who turned 100 in August, continues to find at weekly Singing for Fun sessions. Bernie shared how Creating Connections helped him overcome loneliness after the death of his wife, offering friendship and laughter.

Patricia spoke about Guild Care volunteers who visited her after a hospital stay, making recovery less isolating and how their visits became the highlight of her week.

A consistent theme of the meeting was the warmth and dedication of staff and volunteers, and the impact of everyday kindness on people’s lives.

With video testimonials and speakers in the room, the meeting showcased how Guild Care continues its mission to reduce isolation, create social connections, and strengthen community life in Worthing.