Wren Kitchens announced the opening of its 108th UK showroom in Crawley on Friday, December 26.

The store is the kitchen retailer’s 114th showroom worldwide, continuing Wren Kitchens exciting global expansion, as new showrooms have sequentially opened across the northeast coast of the United States.

The store can be found at County Oak Retail Park, Crawley, Sussex, RH11 7XN.

Crawley Mayor Jilly Hart attended the opening to cut the ribbon and welcomed people to the new showroom. As part of the launch of the UK’s number one kitchen retailer, the company will be donating £500 to the Mayor’s charitable trust, The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre based at Crawley Hospital. The charity offers support for those receiving treatment for or recovering from cancer.

Wren Kitchens creates 38 jobs with new Crawley showroom

The opening of this store will create 38 new jobs in the local area and will be a welcome addition to County Oak Retail Park. The new 13,100 sq. ft. showroom features 36 full-sized kitchen displays with advanced technology to fully immerse customers in the shopping experience.

Wren Kitchens is delighted to invite guests to bring their designs to life through virtual reality technology. Showrooms will include wireless Meta Quest 2 VR for customers to see design concepts in stunning quality. Customers can use these headsets to walk around their space, interact with appliances, and open and close drawers and storage solutions. This allows for a next-level interactive experience.

All Wren Kitchens’ are made to the highest quality standards in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

General Showroom Manager, Mark Ives said: “I’m delighted with our brand new Crawley showroom, and I’m sure our customers will be too. After months of hard work getting our new store ready, the team couldn’t be more excited to welcome customers through our doors! We’re looking forward to helping people visualise their dream kitchens with our brand-new cutting-edge technology. We’re pleased and proud to be providing jobs here in Crawley."

Mayor Jilly Hart said:“I am very pleased to welcome Wren Kitchens to Crawley, I am sure they will be an asset to the County Oak Retail Park. Crawley is still a growing town and together with all the other retailers in County Oak, I am sure Wren Kitchens will enhance the retail experience for shoppers.”

