Young artists invited to help transform Bognor underpass

Young people in Bognor Regis are being invited to put their creativity to good use and help brighten up one of the town’s busiest spots.

As part of Project 39, organisers are calling for colourful, personal, and proud artwork from local youngsters aged 8 to 18, or up to 25 for those with SEND, on the theme ‘I LOVE Bognor’.

The chosen pieces will help transform the Hotham Park underpass into a vibrant celebration of community spirit and local pride.

Entries can be submitted as A4 artwork in colour to 39 Youth Club, Church Path, between 10am and 6pm on Mondays and Wednesdays. Alternatively, participants can send a clear image or screenshot of their work to [email protected].

The deadline for submissions is 24 October 2025, and organisers say the project will go beyond just an art display. An online gallery and pop-up exhibition are planned, with selected artworks set to become permanent vinyl displays in the underpass.

The initiative is supported by Arun District Council, the Safer Arun Partnership, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner, Artswork, and the Arts Council England, with funding from the UK Government.

If you’ve got a love for Bognor and a flair for colour, this is your chance to make a lasting mark on the town!