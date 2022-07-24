Your dog could land a top job reviewing holidays across the UK - Here’s how

The Canine Critic for 2022 will be tasked with travelling the UK, reviewing dog-friendly holidays. Photo: Canine Cottages

The Canine Critic for 2022 will be tasked with travelling the UK, reviewing dog-friendly holidays.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Canine Critics competition gets ‘tougher each year', with tens of thousands of entries vying to be top dog.

The judges for 2022 include Channel 5’s The Dogfather, Graeme Hall; Battersea’s head of canine behaviour and star of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Ali Taylor; and Pets at Home's director of proposition, Madeline Shaw.

Graeme Hall said it was an ‘honour’ to be picked as a Canine Critics judge this year, adding: “I can’t tell you how excited I am.

"So, what makes your pet perfect for the position?

"We’re looking for characterful, adventure-loving dogs of all shapes, ages and sizes. I can’t wait to hear your stories!”

In 2021, ten dogs were crowned the winners. This year, just one dog job us up for grabs, where the winner will get to take £4,000 worth of holidays and win a doggy bag full of treats.

The successful dog will be championed across the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly on their social media channels.

Emma Crowe, head of customer marketing for Canine Cottages, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Canine Critics for its fifth year in 2022 and cannot wait to paw through the entries and learn more about the amazing dogs we have all across the UK.

“It’s always been difficult to pick the top ten dogs, so it’s going to be the most difficult year yet to pick just one dog from thousands of applicants.

"That’s why we’ve ensured that our judging panel is up to scratch with a mixture of specialisms. Best of luck to all applicants, we can't wait to hear your stories.”

You do not need to have travelled with Canine Cottages previously to apply.

Previous applicants may also enter.

Ten runners up will be selected at random to win a £1,000 holiday voucher.