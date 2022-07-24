Sussex weather forecast: 'Hot and humid’ temperatures follow 'risk of isolated showers or thunderstorms'

The heatwave is slowly coming to an end but the sun is still shining in Sussex today (Sunday, July 24).

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 11:24 am
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 11:24 am

The Met Office has predicted a ‘largely dry’ day across the South East, with bright or sunny spells throughout.

However, there is a ‘risk of isolated showers or thunderstorms’ by the evening.

It will feel warmer today than Saturday, with ‘hot and humid’ temperatures, peaking at 29 degrees Celsius.

Worthing seafront. Photo: Steve Robards

The Met Office said the skies will be ‘largely clear overnight’ but cloudier across some western areas – ‘particularly over high ground where the odd spot of rain or drizzle possible’.

It will feel warm overnight with lows of 16 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Monday will be a ‘mixed day’ of sunny intervals, ‘interspersed with scattered showers’.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “These showers likely turning heavy at times, with a risk of thunder.

"Temperatures close to normal. Windy by the coast. Maximum temperature 25 degrees Celsius.”

The outlook from Tuesday through to Thursday is that it will be ‘often bright’, with a ‘mix of hazy sunshine and cloudy spells’.

Patchy rain will clear by early Tuesday and it will be ‘largely dry otherwise’, with a chance of isolated daytime showers and rain overnight Wednesday.

