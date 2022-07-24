Horsham building evacuated after discovery of 'hazardous materials'

A gas detector investigation was required after the discovery of 'hazardous materials' in a Horsham building.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 3:47 pm

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded an incident at a premise on East Street at 10.55am on Saturday (July 23).

“Hazardous materials were believed to be present,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Joint Fire Control sent three fire engines from Crawley and Horsham to the scene.

"Officers from Sussex Police and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

Upon arrival, the building was evacuated and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out an investigation using gas detectors.

The crew then ventilated the property and handed over to the site manager, the fire service said.

Crews left the scene at 12.51pm.

