Perfect triple threat role for Chichester's Top Hat leading lady

There's something special about the role of Dale Tremont in Top Hat (Chichester Festival Theatre, until Saturday, September 6), says leading lady Lucy St Louis.

As she says, it's very rare that's the leading lady gets to deliver the full triple threat on stage, acting, singing and dancing in virtually equal measure.

“It has been great to open the show in such a beautiful venue with such a warm audience,” Lucy says. “I knew of Chichester but I've never performed here before. I had been very much based in the West End in terms of doing shows so this is my first season here and the first time I've been able to be part of the community here.

“I was in Wicked for two years prior to this playing the role of Glinda and after two years of that I wanted a little bit of a break. I just really wanted to do some shorter contracts and be a bit more creative with new work and new shows. My agent came to me and said the show was happening, and at the start it was just going to be in Chichester. And I thought great, and it felt amazing. It's a show that I've never done before but also an era that I've never performed on stage before which is always exciting to do as an actor. And it's great also that it's a proper triple threat role. For leading ladies you are generally acting and bit of singing and maybe a bit of movement but to be able to dance in the way that I do in this one is really quite rare.

“And it's really exciting to perform eight shows a week. You feel that you are really using all that you trained to do. To get to be able to use all the disciplines is really wonderful. Coming off the back of Wicked it has been so interesting to come to Chichester and to be able to do a show like this in such a beautiful place.

“And the show has just been so beautifully done. We've all had such a lot of creative input. Our director has been amazing at giving us such artistic licence in creating our show and letting us take ownership of our show. And I love the fact that we have got an audience that really feels the electric impact. It feels that it really does work in this theatre, a theatre where every seat is an amazing seat to watch the show from. Sometimes you have seats where you think ‘Well, I wouldn't want to sit there’ but in this theatre every seat is a golden seat.

“And there is something so classy and elegant about seeing this show on this stage. You've got such classic beautiful songs and each one hits the audience. It is a show that brings back certain memories from a specific era for people and I think that's part of what makes it so uplifting and so joyful. It's visually such a beautiful show to watch. You really appreciate the glamour and the style, and I think that transcends itself out into the audience. It reminds people of a time which was just so effortlessly elegant and full of beauty and glamour.”