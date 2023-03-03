A person died after being hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport, police have confirmed.

All lines were blocked between the stations after the incident around midday on Thursday (March 2), which resulted in major delays across the network in Sussex.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Officers were called to the line near Redhill at 12.11pm on March 2, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

At 4.15pm, Southern confirmed all lines had reopened but trains were still being delayed up to 9pm. Click here to read more.

A Southern spokesperson said: “We work closely with the Samaritans and support the work that they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident, there is always someone to talk to.

"Contact the Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help is only a phone call away.”

