Person hit by a train between Barnham and Chichester

The railway line is blocked between Barnham and Chichester after a person was hit by a train.

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:22 pm

Southern Rail has reported, 'with great sadness', a person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Chichester.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident," a Southern statement read.

"All lines between Barnham and Chichester are shut and trains are not running in either direction between these stations.

"You will need to complete any journeys in this area using an alternative route at this time.

"If you are currently on-board a service that has come to a stand in this area, please remain on-board and await further updates from our train crew."

A person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Chichester.

