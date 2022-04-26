Person hit by a train in West Sussex - All lines closed between Worthing, Littlehampton and Barnham

According to Southern Rail, emergency services have arrived to deal with the incident this morning (Tuesday, April 26).

"It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Worthing and Littlehampton / Barnham," Southern's statement on social media read.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All lines are closed between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident."

A person has been hit by a train in West Sussex, closing all lines between Worthing, Littlehampton and Barnham.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will follow as and when we get them.