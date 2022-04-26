Person hit by a train in West Sussex - All lines closed between Worthing, Littlehampton and Barnham

A person has been hit by a train in West Sussex, closing all lines between Worthing, Littlehampton and Barnham.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 11:38 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 11:41 am

According to Southern Rail, emergency services have arrived to deal with the incident this morning (Tuesday, April 26).

"It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Worthing and Littlehampton / Barnham," Southern's statement on social media read.

"All lines are closed between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident."

This is a breaking news story. Updates will follow as and when we get them.

