Person hit by a train in West Sussex - All lines closed between Worthing, Littlehampton and Barnham

According to Southern Rail, emergency services have arrived to deal with the incident this morning (Tuesday, April 26).
"It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Worthing and Littlehampton / Barnham," Southern's statement on social media read.
"All lines are closed between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident."
This is a breaking news story. Updates will follow as and when we get them.
