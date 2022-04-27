British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea railway station just after 11.20am on Tuesday (April 26), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene," a BTP spokesman said.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

All lines were closed between these stations whilst the emergency services worked to deal with the incident.

Southern said trains which usually run between Worthing and Arundel, Barnham, Littlehampton and Angmering were 'severely disrupted'.

No trains could run between Hove, Worthing and Littlehampton or Barnham and an extremely limited rail replacement bus service was in operation.

Shortly before 1.30pm, Southern said all lines between Hove, Worthing and Littlehampton / Barnham had reopened.

Two hours later, Goring-by-Sea Station reopened. Service had returned to normal by 4.30pm

A Southern statement read: "We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there's always someone to talk to.