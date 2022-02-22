PICTURES - Bexhill: Queue for bottled water as thousands still without water after Storm Eunice

South East Water apologised to customers and said the lack of water in Bexhill and Battle and surrounding villages was caused by a lack of electricity to water pumps. Areas affected include Bexhill, Hooe, Ninfield, Netherfield, Battle, Staplecross, Ewhurst Green, Horns Cross, Beckley, Peasmarsh, Rye Foreign, Playden and Iden.

“We’ll continue to work 24/7 alongside UK Power Networks until these issues are resolved,” a spokesperson for the water company said. They added: “In an emergency, call 0333 000 0365.”

They said its water technicians are “working strenuously to get your water supply returned as quickly as possible, but this can only happen when the power issues have also been resolved.” The water company has set up two bottled water stations - one at Mount View car park, 3 Old Ladies Ct, Battle TN33 OAR, and another at Bexhill Sea Angling Club, De La Warr Parade, Bexhill TN40 1AY.

Pictures show people queuing for bottled water outside Bexhill Sea Angling Club. Bexhill resident Al Manoukian said the queue last night (February 21) “was about a mile long”. He added: “Well, when you’ve got eight pets at home and you’ve got a pretty big family, it’s been pretty horrendous. But you know you have to take these things on the chin. You have to adapt. And of course when all the local suppliers are out of water, it’s a bit of a crisis situation...but it could be a lot worse. At least we’ve got electricity, we’ve got South East Water doing the best they can, so I’m glad we can come down here and pick up some water. I missed out last night because the queue was about a mile long. But I’m here now, first in line.”

Many properties in Bexhill and Battle are still without power after several days of strong winds, some reaching 80mph. The spokesperson for South East Water added: “If you still have electricity but no water, that’s because the power to pump the water to you is coming from another area. Please be reassured we are doing everything we can and our water technicians have been working throughout the night to get your water supply returned as quickly as possible when the power issues are resolved. Due to this being out of our control we can’t give a time when all supplies will be back to normal.”

Bexhill College was forced to close yesterday and today (February 22) due to “issues with our water supply”.

Huw Merriman, Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle, tweeted: “If you have been impacted by Storm Eunice, you are eligible for £50 after 24 hours without electricity, an additional £70 if you reach 48 hours, and an additional £70 thereafter for every 12 hours without power.”

Residents can fill in a claim by clicking HERE

