Residents’ anger as thousands in Bexhill, Battle, Staplecross, Peasmarsh without water five days after Storm Eunice

South East Water apologised to customers and said the lack of water in the towns and surrounding villages was caused by a lack of electricity to water pumps.

Areas affected include Bexhill, Hooe, Ninfield, Netherfield, Battle, Staplecross, Ewhurst Green, Horns Cross, Beckley, Peasmarsh, Rye Foreign, Playden and Iden.

Water is still out in the Bexhill and Battle area because of a lack of electricity to water pumps. Pic: South East Water.

“We’ll continue to work 24/7 alongside UK Power Networks until these issues are resolved,” a spokesperson for the water company said. They added: “In an emergency, call 0333 000 0365.”

They said its water technicians are “working strenuously to get your water supply returned as quickly as possible, but this can only happen when the power issues have also been resolved.” The water company has set up two bottled water stations - one at Mount View car park, 3 Old Ladies Ct, Battle TN33 OAR, and another at Bexhill Sea Angling Club, De La Warr Parade, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1AY.

However, some residents voiced their anger on social media - and said South East Water was not doing enough to help those affected. Chris Makin said: “What are you plans re getting water to Beckley? You can’t seriously be expecting villagers to drive to Bexhill (15 miles each way) to collect water? What about those without transport?” Another tweeter, Ria, said: “My daughter and I are isolating, none of my family drive. Is there any way I can get water?” Zander Zaidan said: “I have registered for updates but there is no communication! Completion date has just moved from 12:00 to 23:59 with no explanation or warning. How am I to believe people are actually working on this?”

South East Water said customers may have no water, low water supplies, or intermittent water supplies until the issues are resolved. Many properties in Bexhill and Battle and their surrounding villages are still without power after several days of strong winds, some reaching 80mph. The spokesperson for South East Water added: “If you still have electricity but no water, that’s because the power to pump the water to you is coming from another area. Please be reassured we are doing everything we can and our water technicians have been working throughout the night to get your water supply returned as quickly as possible when the power issues are resolved. Due to this being out of our control we can’t give a time when all supplies will be back to normal.”

Bexhill College was forced to close yesterday and today (February 22) due to “issues with our water supply”.

A spokesperson for the college in Penland Road said: “Lessons will be online today. Please check our website and student portal for further updates.”

Huw Merriman, Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle, tweeted: “If you have been impacted by Storm Eunice, you are eligible for £50 after 24 hours without electricity, an additional £70 if you reach 48 hours, and an additional £70 thereafter for every 12 hours without power.”

Residents can fill in a claim by clicking HERE