Pictures: Firefighters called to blaze by Eastbourne train tracks
Firefighters were called to help deal with a blaze by train tracks in Eastbourne last night (Sunday, June 25), a resident said.
The resident said the incident, which involved a tree and rubbish catching fire, happened in Hazelwood Avenue at around 6pm.
One fire engine from Eastbourne and another from Bexhill was called to the incident, according to the resident.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.
READ THIS:
Page 1 of 2