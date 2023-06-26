NationalWorldTV
Pictures: Firefighters called to blaze by Eastbourne train tracks

Firefighters were called to help deal with a blaze by train tracks in Eastbourne last night (Sunday, June 25), a resident said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

The resident said the incident, which involved a tree and rubbish catching fire, happened in Hazelwood Avenue at around 6pm.

One fire engine from Eastbourne and another from Bexhill was called to the incident, according to the resident.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.

Firefighters by the blaze in Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne

Firefighters by the blaze in Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Related topics:BexhillSussex