Sussex town named the county’s ‘number one pub hotspot’

A town in Sussex has been named the county’s ‘number one pub hotspot’ with more pubs per capita than any other town in the area and a pub for every 276 residents, new research reveals.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 13:49 BST

Brighton residents Julia Sabrowsky and Matt Lindley analysed listings in the CAMRA’s Sussex pub guide to work out which towns and cities in the area have the most pubs relative to its population size.

The pair also looked at the Sussex towns, cities and villages with the most pubs.

It was discovered that the historic market town of Arundel has more pubs per capita than any other town or city in Sussex.

(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

It is followed by Rye, which has 326 people per pub, and Petworth, which has 648 people per pub.

Unsurprisingly, Brighton and Hove has more pubs than anywhere else in Sussex with 207 - beating Hastings with 60 and Worthing with 53 pubs.

In terms of villages, Lancing comes out top for pub fans, boasting seven boozers in total.

