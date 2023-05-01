Pictures: Teenager arrested and man taken to hospital after being stabbed in Eastbourne town centre

A teenager has been arrested and a man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach in Eastbourne town centre, police have said.

Officers explained that they were called to The Avenue shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, April 30, following reports a man had been stabbed.

Sussex Police said: "The victim suffered a wound to his stomach and has been taken to hospital in Brighton. His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening at this time.

“Officers attended the scene and after making fast-time enquiries, arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody at this time.”

An eye-witness said an air ambulance was also called to the incident.

The police spokesperson added: “An investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw what happened, or who has any other information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1346 of 30/04.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex have been contacted for more information.

1 . Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

