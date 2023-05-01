Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
1 hour ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
1 hour ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
2 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
4 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
21 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
Police in The Avenue, EastbournePolice in The Avenue, Eastbourne
Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne

Pictures: Teenager arrested and man taken to hospital after being stabbed in Eastbourne town centre

A teenager has been arrested and a man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach in Eastbourne town centre, police have said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 1st May 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 12:11 BST

Officers explained that they were called to The Avenue shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, April 30, following reports a man had been stabbed.

Sussex Police said: "The victim suffered a wound to his stomach and has been taken to hospital in Brighton. His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening at this time.

“Officers attended the scene and after making fast-time enquiries, arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody at this time.”

An eye-witness said an air ambulance was also called to the incident.

The police spokesperson added: “An investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw what happened, or who has any other information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1346 of 30/04.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex have been contacted for more information.

READ THIS:

Full list of closures in Eastbourne for King Charles III coronation

House prices in Eastbourne: the 9 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices

Sussex EuroMillions winner who secured £105 million is 'pining' for his old life, according to friends

Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne

1. Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne

Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne

2. Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne

Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne

3. Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne

Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne

4. Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne

Police in The Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:TeenagerCharles IIISussex PoliceBrightonSouth East Coast Ambulance Service