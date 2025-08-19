Plenty of highlights still to come at Chichester International Film Festival

The Chichester International Film Festival has reached its halfway mark, but the celebration of world cinema is far from over.

Festival director Walter Francisco said: “With another week of exceptional screenings, industry events, and special experiences ahead, audiences still have a wealth of opportunities to enjoy powerful, thought-provoking, and unique films.”

Tickets for all screenings and events are available at www.chichestercinema.org.

“Festival highlights this week include:

“Pather Panchali – Wednesday 20 August, 10:30am, Lumiere - Satyajit Ray’s universally acclaimed debut - and a landmark of world cinema - offers a moving portrait of rural life in Bengal. A rare chance to see this masterpiece on the big screen.

“Japanese Avant Garde Pioneers - Wednesday 20 August, 6:00pm, Lumiere - A bold and experimental programme showcasing radical Japanese cinema that broke boundaries and redefined storytelling in film.

“Eugene O’Neill’s The First Man - Thursday 21 August, 4:45pm, Lumiere - A UK preview of this powerful screen adaptation of the legendary playwright’s work, exploring the tensions of personal ambition, family, and survival. Followed by a Q&A with director Hardeep Giani.

“Surprise Film – Friday 22 August, 6:15pm, Chichester Cinema - A Festival favourite - the identity of this much-anticipated film will be revealed only when the lights go down. Always a sell-out, the Surprise Film is a chance for audiences to discover something unexpected, fresh and unforgettable.

“The Moon Beneath the Water (La Luna Sott’Acqua) - Saturday 23 August, 10:30am, Lumiere - A poetic and atmospheric Italian drama that promises to close the week with beauty and reflection.

“Battleship Potemkin With Pet Shop Boys Score - Friday 23 August, 4:15pm, Chichester Cinema - Sergei Eisenstein’s 1925 silent classic returns with a thrilling modern twist - accompanied by the acclaimed electronic score created by the Pet Shop Boys. This rare screening pairs groundbreaking cinema with one of the most innovative soundscapes of recent decades.”

Walter Francisco, Festival Director said: “We’re thrilled with the response to this year’s Festival so far - the cinema has been buzzing with energy and discussion. Reaching the halfway point doesn’t mean slowing down; in fact, the coming week offers some of the most exciting and diverse events in our programme. From groundbreaking international debuts to Q&As with filmmakers, and of course our ever-popular surprise film, there’s still so much for audiences to discover and enjoy.”