Sussex Police have been called to Wilberforce Way to deal with the incident.

Police have said there may be disruption in the area but they will aim to keep it to a minimum.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting a Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with possible unexploded ordinance in Wilberforce Way, Southwater.

"There may be some disruption but we aim to keep it brief. #cw568”

More to follow.

READ THIS: Thieves again target properties in Horsham and nearby villages