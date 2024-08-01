A27 Arundel Bypass scrapped: join the debate and have your say
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed the scheme will not go ahead after cancelling a £150million investment fund announced by the previous government.
The chancellor said ‘not a single project’ had been supported by the fund and it was being scrapped because ‘if we cannot afford it, we cannot do it’.
Campaigners, who fought hard against the plans, are delighted but others – who were in favour of the bypass – are now considering a protest.
While the Arundel scheme has been confirmed as abandoned, there are still no updates on improvements to the A27 at Worthing or Chichester.
Proposals for schemes at both sites had been drawn up but improvements planned for Chichester were scrapped in the spring of 2017, with then Transport Secretary Chris Grayling blaming his decision on ‘the withdrawal of support by local councils for the shortlisted options and significant local campaigns’.
And in February this year, it appeared plans for Worthing had stalled, with National Highways saying: “Currently, there is no solution that commands broad support, and it is only right that we take more time to reflect on this.”
Last week, new Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “I am commissioning an internal review of DfT’s capital spend portfolio. We will bring in external expertise and move quickly to make recommendations about current and future schemes.”
What do you think about the decision to scrap the Arundel Bypass? Please vote in our poll and leave a comment below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.