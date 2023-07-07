The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 30 and July 7.

Aldwick

AW/149/23/T: 29 The Drive. Fell 3 No. Holm Oaks (T1, T2 and T3).

AW/152/23/T: 276 Aldwick Road. Fell 1 No. Leylandii (T1) to ground level.

BR/142/23/PL: Regis Centre and adjoining land, Belmont Street. Application under Regulation 3 of the Town & Country Planning Act (General Regulations) 1992 for partial demolition of existing theatre and erection of extension to provide new studio/performance space, cafe/bar/restaurant, foyer, back of house space, outside seating area, new and replacement landscaping and new plant on roof space. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

Angmering

A/160/23/L: White House Cottage, High Street. Listed building consent for a loft conversion including 2No. conservation style roof lights to rear roof slope.

A/159/23/HH: White House Cottage, High Street. Listed building consent for a loft conversion including 2No. conservation style roof lights to rear roof slope.

A/164/23/S73: 38 Mill Road Avenue. Application under Section 73 of the Town and County Planning Act 1990 for the variation of condition 2-plans condition following the grant of A/244/22/PL.

A/171/23/PL: Adventure Golf, Golfers Lane. Alterations to existing net adventure area. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Arundel

AB/67/23/PL: Manor Farm, Tortington Lane. Removal of lorry parking and disused Portakabin and construction of commercial unit with parking and turning facilities and associated works. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/84/23/HH: Trevone Lake Lane, Barnham. Removal of garage, construction of single storey extension, new bifold doors and associated works.

Bersted

BE/71/23/PL: Land to the rear of Regal House, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. 9 No. residential dwellings and associated works including a new access. This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwellings, and is a Departure from the Development Plan. (Resubmission of BE/102/22/PL).

Bognor Regis

BR/131/23/PL: Charlotte House, 71 Upper Bognor Road. Amendments to design approved for two storey extension to existing building to form office and warden accommodation under BR/252/21/PL. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building and may affect the character and appearance of the Upper Bognor Road and Mead Lane Conservation Area.

BR/145/23/S73: University Of Chichester, Upper Bognor Road. Variation of conditions 2 and 6 imposed under BR/72/22/PL (which previously varied condition 2 of BR/311/18/PL) relating to amendments to floor plans, minor changes to the building footprint and elevations, improvements to fire escape routes, changes to the approved materials and an amendment to the occupancy condition. There is no change to the overall height or the number of proposed student beds.

Ferring

FG/73/23/S73: 38A Ferring Lane. Variation of condition following FG/158/22/PL relating to Condition 2 - approved plans.

FG/90/23/HH: 9 Telgarth Road. Erection of single storey side infill and front extension, extension to the existing roof to include a rear dormer, two side dormers and a front gable. Alterations to existing fenestration, new front wall.

Ford

F/8/23/PL: The Glasshouse, Wicks Farm, Ford Lane. Proposed extension to existing glasshouse to form a chilled packaging room, new combined heat and power plant, proposed floating solar arrays within two existing water storage lagoons with associated infrastructure. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Kingston

K/29/23/PL: Panorama, Golden Acre. Proposed roof extension and reorientation of roof position on single storey extension and alterations to fenestration.

Littlehampton

LU/166/23/PL: Maisonette 5, 22 South Terrace. Provision of 2 No. roof lights in rear elevation roof. This application may affect the setting of listed building and affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Seafront Conservation Area.

LU/167/23/L: Maisonette 5, 22 South Terrace. Listed building consent for the provision of 2 No roof lights in rear elevation roof.

LU/112/23/PL: Kiosk West Beach, Rope Walk. Ice cream parlour and bin storage made from shipping containers. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/127/23/PL: 11 North Lane. Installation of new windows. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

R/135/23/HH: 21 Hawley Road. Dormer window to rear elevation to be finished in composite cladding.

R/138/23/PL: 59 The Martlets. Alterations to ground floor balcony comprising of removal of front concrete balustrading and replacement of side glazed panels with new toughened glass panels within a powder coated aluminium frame.

R/137/23/HH: 35 Mallon Dene. Removal of existing conservatory and replacement with a single storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/53/23/HH: 1 Hazel Close. Proposed single-storey rear extension with associated internal and external works.