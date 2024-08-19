Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 9 and 16.

Aldingbourne

AL/93/24/HH: 2 Lime Avenue. Proposed garage conversion and new side window.

Aldwick

AW/199/24/T: 24 Margaret Close. 2 No. Lime Trees (T1, T2) crown lift to 3m from ground level and crown reductions to leave heights of 9m and a combined spread of 11m.

AW/207/24/HH: 17 Parkfield Avenue, Aldwick. Proposed detached garage extension.

Angmering

A/133/24/RES: Broadlees, Dappers Lane. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, landscape, layout and scale) following outline consent A/153/22/OUT for 20 No dwellings. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

A/141/24/HH: Chaplins, High Street. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion with 2 No. rear dormers. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area.

A/146/24/A: Worthing Rugby Football Club, Roundstone Lane. Installation of 1 No. sign.

A/150/24/T: Acorns, Arundel Road. 3 No. Ash trees (T2, T7 and T8) heavily pollard to leave monoliths 2 metres in height and the removal of 5 No. Ash trees (T1, T3, T4, T5 and T6) to ground level.

Bersted

BE/74/24/HH: 37 Durlston Drive. Ramp to front door to provide wheelchair access.

Bognor Regis

BR/141/24/T: 9 Pevensey Road. 1 No. Oak (T1) height reduction to leave a height of 9m.

East Preston

EP/76/24/HH: 121 Sea Road. Installation of a small pergola in the front garden, over an existing outdoor kitchen.

Littlehampton

LU/153/24/HH: 104 Horsham Road. Install new drive and drop kerb to the side of bungalow.

LU/174/24/PL: Unit R, Block B, Arndale Road. Readvertisement due to amended application form with ownership certificate B 2 storey front extension. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

LU/194/24/HH: 29 Fitzalan Road. Single storey rear extension to detached garage, including conversion to habitable use.

Lyminster

LY/11/24/T: Old Lyminster House, Church Lane. 1 No. Yew (T1) reduce lateral branches to 6m.

Pagham

P/77/24/PL: Little Paddocks, Sefter Road. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of 7 no. dwellings with associated landscaping and works. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

P/79/24/S73: 117 West Front Road. Variation of condition 2 imposed under P/17/24/HH relating to approved plans.

Poling

PO/8/24/T: Orchards, Poling Street. Monolith 3 No. Ash trees (T1, T2 and T3) to a height of 4.6 metres

Rustington

R/100/24/HH: 53 Mill Lane. Single storey rear extension, including a new soakaway in the garden following the demolition of existing extensions.

Walberton

WA/71/24/DOC: The Old Rectory, Binsted Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference WA/28/24/L relating to condition 3 - window details.