Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website
Aldingbourne
AL/93/24/HH: 2 Lime Avenue. Proposed garage conversion and new side window.
Aldwick
AW/199/24/T: 24 Margaret Close. 2 No. Lime Trees (T1, T2) crown lift to 3m from ground level and crown reductions to leave heights of 9m and a combined spread of 11m.
AW/207/24/HH: 17 Parkfield Avenue, Aldwick. Proposed detached garage extension.
Angmering
A/133/24/RES: Broadlees, Dappers Lane. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, landscape, layout and scale) following outline consent A/153/22/OUT for 20 No dwellings. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
A/141/24/HH: Chaplins, High Street. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion with 2 No. rear dormers. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area.
A/146/24/A: Worthing Rugby Football Club, Roundstone Lane. Installation of 1 No. sign.
A/150/24/T: Acorns, Arundel Road. 3 No. Ash trees (T2, T7 and T8) heavily pollard to leave monoliths 2 metres in height and the removal of 5 No. Ash trees (T1, T3, T4, T5 and T6) to ground level.
Bersted
BE/74/24/HH: 37 Durlston Drive. Ramp to front door to provide wheelchair access.
Bognor Regis
BR/141/24/T: 9 Pevensey Road. 1 No. Oak (T1) height reduction to leave a height of 9m.
East Preston
EP/76/24/HH: 121 Sea Road. Installation of a small pergola in the front garden, over an existing outdoor kitchen.
Littlehampton
LU/153/24/HH: 104 Horsham Road. Install new drive and drop kerb to the side of bungalow.
LU/174/24/PL: Unit R, Block B, Arndale Road. Readvertisement due to amended application form with ownership certificate B 2 storey front extension. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
LU/194/24/HH: 29 Fitzalan Road. Single storey rear extension to detached garage, including conversion to habitable use.
Lyminster
LY/11/24/T: Old Lyminster House, Church Lane. 1 No. Yew (T1) reduce lateral branches to 6m.
Pagham
P/77/24/PL: Little Paddocks, Sefter Road. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of 7 no. dwellings with associated landscaping and works. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.
P/79/24/S73: 117 West Front Road. Variation of condition 2 imposed under P/17/24/HH relating to approved plans.
Poling
PO/8/24/T: Orchards, Poling Street. Monolith 3 No. Ash trees (T1, T2 and T3) to a height of 4.6 metres
Rustington
R/100/24/HH: 53 Mill Lane. Single storey rear extension, including a new soakaway in the garden following the demolition of existing extensions.
Walberton
WA/71/24/DOC: The Old Rectory, Binsted Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference WA/28/24/L relating to condition 3 - window details.