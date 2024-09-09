The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 30 and September 6.

Aldwick

AW/224/24/T: 54 Pinehurst Park. 1 No. Poplar (T1) fell to ground level and replace.

AB/71/24/PL: St Marys Gate Inn, Residential Accommodation, London Road, Arundel. Alterations to the external courtyard by way of modernisation of hardstand materials, introduction of dwarf walls, replacement fire escape steps, alteration and modernisation of 5 No 1st floor letting rooms and en-suites including the reintroduction 1 No 1st floor sash timber sash window. This application affects the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development. (Image: Google Maps)

Angmering

A/160/24/T: 2 Alexander Avenue. 3 No. Birch (B1, B2, B3) crown reductions to height 4m, spread 2.5m.

Arundel

AB/77/24/HH: 29 Wood View. Two storey front extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/59/24/HH: Walden, School Lane. Eastergate. Conversion of existing detached garage into an annex. Alteration to existing fenestration. Removal of existing conservatory and garage attached to the house and replacement with a single storey extension. New rooflights to main roof and garage roof.

BN/115/24/A: Land and Buildings East of 28 Barnham Road, Barnham. Installation of 1 No. externally illuminated sign, 1 No. externally illuminated projecting sign and 2 No. internally mounted window films.

Bersted

BE/70/24/PL: Land adjacent to 21 Greencourt Drive. 2 No 2-bed detached bungalows with associated car parking and bin and bike storage. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BE/77/24/PL: Land to the north and west of Shripney Lane. Change of use of agricultural land to use for exercising of dogs including perimeter fence, pathway, shelter and associated parking. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/159/24/HH: 2 Pendleton Place. Installation of 1 No. air source heat pump to the side.

Felpham

FP/118/24/HH: 1 Leverton Avenue. Double garage with balcony above. Pitched roof to replace existing bay flat roof. Composite boarding to first floor walls.

FP/123/24/T: 12 The Midway. 1 No. Horse Chestnut (T1) crown reduction by 2.5m to previous pollard joints, and thin crown by 25%.

FP/127/24/T: 5 Barnfeld. 1 No. Beech (T1) fell tree.

FP/126/24/T: Blakes Cottage, 1 Blakes Road. Various works to various trees.

Ford

F/12/24/PL: 1 Station Road. Installation of 2 No. glamping pods and the access road. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/203/24/HH: 20 Harting Road. Single storey front extension with access ramp.

LU/204/24/HH: 29 Admirals Walk. Single storey side/rear extension, following demolition of existing conservatory.

LU/211/24/A: Phase 5, Hampton Park, Toddington Lane. Installation of various signage. (Retrospective).

Rustington

R/154/24/PL: 34 Shaftesbury Road. Installation of new driveway and drop kerb.

R/153/24/HH: 21 Ruston Avenue. Single storey flat roofed rear extension.

R/155/24/HH: 49 Sea Avenue. Readvertisement due to Substitute proposed plans. Alteration of front porch/entrance; removal of WC/rear porch structure; internal and external alterations, including replacement of roof covering and windows; removal of existing garage; and construction of new garage.

R/158/24/PL: Rustington Sports And Social Club, Jubilee Avenue. Removal of covered area and erection of single storey side extension and porch with internal alterations to create a female changing area to include vertical cladding to existing building on south and part east and west elevations. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

R/167/24/PL: Oak View, 1 Oakhurst Gardens. Conversion of ground floor site management office into 1 No. 1 bedroom self contained flat and convert existing single storey extensions into a mobility scooter store and maintenance store. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.