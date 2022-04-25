Bexhill dental practice wants to expand

Albany Dental Practice is currently based on the ground floor of 30 Parkhurst Road.

It has submitted an application to Rother District Council for a change of use so it can expand up to the first and second floors of the building, utilising the existing entrance to the building and ground floor reception.

The application says: “There is a need for expansion of the existing dental practice to ensure health provision keeps pace with Bexhill’s growing population. The principle of an expanded dental practice in this sustainable town centre location is strongly supported by the NPPF and local plan policies.

Albany Dental Practice

“Other medical and commercial uses are already operating in the area.

“The proposal for a change of use of the upper floors to dental consulting rooms will not unreasonably harm the residential amenity of adjoining properties.

“The proposal is sustainably located to provide good accessibility by a range of transport modes. New cycle storage will be provided on site. As with other town centre premises within the conservation area, there is no opportunity to provide on-site car parking.

“The net increase in trips from the two consulting rooms and large flat already permitted to four consulting rooms would be met in part by those using sustainable modes of transport and through existing on street and off street car parking provision.