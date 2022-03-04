Bexhill racetrack for remote-controlled cars up for decision

On Thursday (March 10), Rother District Council’s planning committee is expected to consider an application for 1066 Racing to create a fenced racetrack for electric cars at St Mary’s Recreation Ground.

The application, which would also see the installation of storage container and a wooden platform for drivers, has been recommended for approval by planning officers.

An RC track similar to the one being proposed for Bexhill

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The proposed electric race car track would complement the existing recreation facility along St. Mary’s Lane.

“It would not detract from the rural character and appearance of the locality, would not adversely impact on the living conditions of occupiers of nearby residential properties and there are no highway safety concerns.

“The recommendation is to grant permission subject to the expiry of the re-consultation period and subject to the imposed conditions.”

While recommended for approval, the application has seen significant opposition from a number of local residents. Objectors’ concerns cover a range of topics including parking pressures and the loss of green space.

Most objectors also raised some variation of concerns around noise and disturbance as a result of the use. This view is contradicted by the council’s Environmental Health, however, which concluded the race track would not create significant levels of noise.

Environmental Health also noted that the use would only be for one or two days a week and would not require the use of artificial lighting.

The application follows on from a cabinet meeting in January last year, which saw council leaders agreed to lease part of the recreation grounds to 1066 Racing.

At the time, the club said it would only operate from during the summer, although in the long term (and if finances allow) the club plans to install astroturfing, which would allow it to operate later in the year than on a grass course. This is not part of the current plans.

In winter the club would continue to hold its meets from its current, pre-lockdown, base at the Horntye Park Sports Complex in Hastings.

It was also heard that the club’s events usually attract around 40 people.

For further details of the proposals see application reference RR/2021/2252/P on the Rother District Council website.