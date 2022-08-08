Boost for Henfield community centre's eco project

The Horsham District Community Climate Fund launched in July 2020 to enable voluntary and community groups, as well as Parish and Neighbourhood Councils, to work on projects to reduce carbon levels locally and improve our environment.

Henfield Haven operate a community centre in Henfield providing a variety of services including high-needs care for people living with dementia.

It took part in a sustainability study of its five buildings and one of the key recommendations to improve its levels of carbon emissions was to install photovoltaic (PV) panels. The panels will generate 23,000 kWh of 100% green electricity, enabling the Henfield Haven facility to be carbon neutral in terms of electricity.

Henfield Haven celebrating their funding success

The grant funds received from the Climate Fund covered the installation of the PV panels and the installation of an EV Charge Point.

Digby Stephenson, chairman of Henfield Haven Trustees, said: “As a day centre serving the local community, and at a time with so much uncertainty regarding global issues, the benefits derived from this project will reduce the cost of the services we provide, enhancing its long term viability, and will act as an environmental beacon for other organisations and homeowners in the local community to invest in sustainable energy.”

James Wright, cabinet member for environment and rural affairs at HDC, added: “It’s great to be supporting proactive community groups like Henfield Haven. The funds are being used in a way which will directly benefit the environment, combat local climate change and will reduce their energy costs which can be passed on to their clients.

“The latest round of funds from the Climate Change Fund is now available and I would encourage as many eligible groups as possible to apply for them. We look forward to receiving your applications.”

A new grant funding tranche is now available. Applications for these funds will close on Friday (August 12).

Fund applications can be related to any of the following themes:

Energy – such as reducing consumption and increasing the use of renewable forms of energy Water – such as reducing consumption and reducing the threats from flooding Waste minimisation – reducing waste, reusing resources and recycling resources for example using composting bins Biodiversity – increasing wildlife, such as the creation of pocket parks and community orchards Sustainable transport – such as encouraging cycling and walking.

There are three levels of funds available:-

Up to £1,000 Up to £2,500 (which requires more information from the applicant) Up to £5,000 (which requires match funding from the applicant).

The funds must be used for brand new projects, which will last beyond the funding provided by the Council, and include a commitment to inform the wider community about the project and encourage others to take action.

For more information about the Horsham District Community Climate Fund email [email protected] or visit