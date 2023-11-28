This year’s Boxing Day hunt is in doubt after a group’s request for a road closure in Lewes was refused.

Southdown & Eridge Hunt had applied for a road closure on High Street Lewes (A2029 and A277) from the junction with Fisher Street to the junction with Nevill Road via St Anne’s Terrace, Western Road and Spital Road.

But Lewes District Council said the Status of Order for the closure from 10.45am to 11.45am on December 26 is ‘refused’.

The council has issued permission for a road closure for Action Against Foxhunting’s Community Foodbank Fundraiser from 11am to 12pm on the same day.

The Lewes Boxing Day hunt meet in 2014

Action Against Foxhunting posted to their Facebook page on August 10: “Another Boxing Day Parade gone. Our enterprising AAF Coordinator in Lewes (Sussex) has found a novel way of stopping the South Downs and Eridge Hunt from holding their hunt parade on Boxing Day. She has booked the road herself – and is arranging a Wheelbarrow Race to collect for the food bank. Well done AAF Sussex.”

The AAFH road closure will affect Lewes High Street A277 from the junction with Castle Gate to the junction with Station Street.

Southdown & Eridge Hunt has applied for another Boxing Day road closure from 10am to 10.30am, which would affect High Street Lewes, Western Road and Spital Road from the junction with Fisher Street to the junction with Nevill Road (A275). It is currently out for consultation.

But AAFH has also requested an extension to its fundraiser road closure from 9.30am to 11am on Lewes High Street from the junction with Castle Gate to the junction with Station Street. This is also out for consultation.

Southdown & Eridge Hunt has been approached for comment.

Last year crowds gathered in Lewes High Street for the annual Southdown and Eridge Foxhounds meet. The trail-hunting event started at 11am outside the White Hart Hotel on Boxing Day.