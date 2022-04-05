The meeting begins at 7pm at Cyprus Hall in Cyprus Road and all Burgess Hill residents are welcome to attend.
The Annual Town Meeting is a chance for residents to hear about the work undertaken by the town council and its achievements over the past year.
It will include a brief review by the town mayor Anne Eves and updates on recent town projects with an opportunity for residents to ask questions.
The full agenda can be viewed at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/council-its-services/annual-town-meeting.
The agenda includes: a report on the work and activities of the town council in 2021/22; a look at the work of Burgess Hill Pantry; updates on the Beehive, the Park Centre, the Inclusive Town Initiative and the Marlets; and an open forum for members of the public to ask their questions.
Residents are invited to bring in donations for the Burgess Hill Pantry.
The list of suggested non-perishable items includes: sugar, tea, coffee, biscuits, cake, tined meat, cooking oil, cereals, beans, pasta, rice, jam, tinned vegetables, soup, eggs, fruit juice, peanut butter, puddings, toilet rolls, toothpaste and shampoo.
