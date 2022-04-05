The meeting begins at 7pm at Cyprus Hall in Cyprus Road and all Burgess Hill residents are welcome to attend.

The Annual Town Meeting is a chance for residents to hear about the work undertaken by the town council and its achievements over the past year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will include a brief review by the town mayor Anne Eves and updates on recent town projects with an opportunity for residents to ask questions.

Burgess Hill Town Council’s Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, April 11, at Cyprus Hall. Picture: Google Street View.

The full agenda can be viewed at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/council-its-services/annual-town-meeting.

The agenda includes: a report on the work and activities of the town council in 2021/22; a look at the work of Burgess Hill Pantry; updates on the Beehive, the Park Centre, the Inclusive Town Initiative and the Marlets; and an open forum for members of the public to ask their questions.

Residents are invited to bring in donations for the Burgess Hill Pantry.

The list of suggested non-perishable items includes: sugar, tea, coffee, biscuits, cake, tined meat, cooking oil, cereals, beans, pasta, rice, jam, tinned vegetables, soup, eggs, fruit juice, peanut butter, puddings, toilet rolls, toothpaste and shampoo.