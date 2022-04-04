Burgess Hill Academy gets new lead principal

The University of Brighton Academies Trust has announced that Mr Simon Davies will take over the role from September 2022 after ‘a rigorous recruitment and interview process’.

He is set to replace interim principal Mr Anthony Snape who will return to being vice principal.

Mr Davies said: “I hold a strong belief in the power of education to change children’s lives and the right of every child to receive an excellent education.

The University of Brighton Academies Trust has appointed Mr Simon Davies lead principal of The Burgess Hill Academy. Picture: UoBAT.

He added: “I am dedicated to building opportunities for students to achieve the highest academic standards, ensuring that they are known well as individuals and that their unique personality, talents, and interests are nurtured and developed to the full.”

Simon Davies is currently principal at Balfour Primary School in Brighton.

Using his 18 years of experience in education, and his knowledge of taking on a variety of crucial roles, Simon plans to lead the Academy into the next phase of its improvement and growth.

Dr John Smith, chief executive of The University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: “I know that Simon will bring a lot of experience and energy to the Trust, and I know he will feel very welcomed.”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Anthony for his contribution to the exceptional leadership of the Academy during his tenure,” he said.