Chichester chapel refurbishment plans approved

Redevelopment of the forecourt and the construction of a ramp at the entrance of the chapel were proposed for refurbishment at St John’s Chapel on St Johns Street.
Repair work wasproposed for the damaged plinth wall outside the property, railing and grates would also be reinstated on site.
The construction of a permanent ramp will replace the current temporary one placed outside the front entrance of the building.
In the design and access statement the chapel aimed to create a more aesthetically pleasing building.
It said: “The proposal is to create a more attractive and usable enclosed frontage area to the chapel, reinstating the main gated entrance with the two subsidiary gates to the sides which can remain closed as required.
“The walls and railings are to be returned to their original appearance as closely as possible.”
Mrs Catherine Jones from Chichester supported the proposal as ‘the improvement work will make the forecourt safer and the chapel more accessible.’
Mrs Teresa Carlysle also supported the statement, in which she believed would ‘only improve the safety and appearance of this space.’
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s Planning website using the reference 22/00115/FUL
