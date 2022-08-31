Chichester residents can learn more about latest 850-home plan for Whitehouse Farm site

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public are being invited at Pallant House at 9.30am on September 12 to the meeting to discuss the outline plans for the second phase of development for 850 homes at Whitehouse Farm on the two fields within the site lying immediately to the north of the B2178.

Residents will be allowed the opportunity to ask questions at the meeting to offer their views about the plans.

At the briefing session, applicants and their representatives will also explain the proposals and council officers will explain the planning background.

The city council expressed concern that the plans would ‘increase traffic flow and air pollution.’

In a statement to planners the council said: “The siting of the Bishop Luffa access roundabout at the point of exit from the foot/cycle bridge over the railway will encourage dangerous crossing of the Southern Access Route by students, as the crossings are some distance in the opposite direction to the school access.

Meanwhile the Woodland Trust said the proposal would create environmental harm.

A Trust spokesperson said: “The Trust holds concerns regarding this planning application on the basis of potential deterioration and detrimental impact to an unnamed ancient woodland and Upper Rouse Copse, both of which are designated as Ancient Semi Natural Woodland on Natural England’s Ancient Woodland Inventory.

"Ancient woodland is an irreplaceable habitat, once lost it is gone forever. Any development resulting in loss or deterioration of ancient woodland must consider all possible measures to ensure avoidance of adverse impact.

“The Trust would like to lodge a holding objection to this planning application on the basis of potential indirect impacts to ancient woodland.

For more details about the application visit CDC’s planning application search page and type '22/01485/OUTEIA'.