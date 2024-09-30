Chichester University is a great asset to area, says MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester MP, Jess Brown-Fuller, joined new students at the University of Chichester when she visited her former University during the Fresher’s Fair.

It was the first time the MP has formally visited the University since being elected MP for Chichester District in July. Jess was shown around the University by Vice Chancellor, Professor Jane Longmore. One of the big changes since the MP had studied at Chichester University is the new School of Nursing & Allied Health.

The School was opened in September 2022, and the first cohort of nursing students, of whom 75% were locals, graduated this summer of 2024. The University runs the School in collaboration with the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

The School contains a number of simulation rooms, made to replicate the look, feel, and even smell of professional health environments. The simulation rooms include mock-ups of GP surgeries, hospital wards, and community care flats. The building was supported by the General Medical Council and the rooms are built to GMC specifications, to make sure that students are given an accurate feel of how professional health environments operate. The University of Chichester is the only one in West Sussex to provide this type of healthcare training facility.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP and Professor Jane Longmore at the School of Nursing

“I spent three happy years as a student at the University of Chichester and was proud and delighted to return as their MP this week. It was great to visit the Nursing School and visit my own haunts along the Performing Arts corridor! I hope the 1400 or so new students to Chichester enjoy the city and university as much as I have over the years,” said Jess, who also thanked Professor Longmore and wished her well when she leaves next month.

Amid the excitement of Fresher’s Fair and the success of the new Health School, however, is concern over the funding gap, the university and wider Higher Education sector faces. Chichester University, like many others, has already cut some courses and is worried about having to make further cuts.

The Office for Students has said that 40% of HE providers are expected to be in deficit by the end of the 2023/2024 year.