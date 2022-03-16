Conservative councillor in Peacehaven resigns with ‘immediate effect’

On Monday (March 14), Joseph Miller, Conservative councillor for Peacehaven West, announced his resignation from his seat with ‘immediate effect’.

In a statement, Mr Miller, 27, said his decision had been made with ‘great regret’, but that he felt he no longer had the time available for the job as a result of changes to his personal circumstances.

He said: “It is with great regret that I have decided to resign from the council with immediate effect today.

Joe Miller

“This is because of personal reasons and the fact that it has become increasingly clear that I no longer have the time required to perform the public duty that it is, as my consultancy work increases.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the residents of Peacehaven West for the past three years, and to chair the scrutiny committee which I have led in doing some very important work.

“I wish all of the residents of Peacehaven and Lewes District well for the future.”

The resignation will trigger a by-election, likely to be held on May 5th alongside other local council elections around England.

Until then, the council is made up of: 18 Conservative, nine Liberal Democrat, eight Green, three Labour and two Independent councillors.

Mr Miller has also resigned his seat on Brighton and Hove City Council, where he had been a councillor since 2015.