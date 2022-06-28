Controversial West Wittering tourist accommodation plans withdrawn

The proposed site would have formed part of the small holding known as Truffles and would have operated from April until October, seven days a week.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The shepherd’s huts would have been a semi-permanent feature on the landscape, and the the proposed barn would have been moved from its existing position to the South of Truffles, to a site which would have been, according to the design and planning statement ‘more suitable to serve the shepherd hut accommodations.’