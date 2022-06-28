Controversial West Wittering tourist accommodation plans withdrawn

The proposal seeks a change of use of the land and the building of four shepherd’s huts, a barn for washing and toilet facilities on a dis-used field at Truffles in West Wittering.
The proposed site would have formed part of the small holding known as Truffles and would have operated from April until October, seven days a week.
The shepherd’s huts would have been a semi-permanent feature on the landscape, and the the proposed barn would have been moved from its existing position to the South of Truffles, to a site which would have been, according to the design and planning statement ‘more suitable to serve the shepherd hut accommodations.’
The plans were formally withdrawn on June 20.
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/00938/FUL