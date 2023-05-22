Councillors and residents are ‘finally making progress’ with their campaign for a new pedestrian crossing on the A259 in Shoreham.

A petition – which was first set up in 2017 after a teenage girl was hit by a lorry – has been resurrected this month, as concerns remain over the safety of the road between the Saltings Roundabout and the High Street.

Joanne Parsons started this petition to West Sussex County Council and has so far received 1,700 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “We need a pedestrian crossing on the A259 in Shoreham-by-Sea in place of the traffic island currently there – this is at the top of Ormonde Way/footpath by the houseboats.

Residents are calling for a pedestrian crossing on the A259 in Shoreham-by-Sea in place of the traffic island. Photo: Steve Robards

"The road is very narrow so the island hardly gives you any shelter when trying to cross – especially if you are with dogs or young children in pushchairs. A pedestrian crossing would make it much safer for everyone.”

Joanne told SussexWorld the council were not keen on the idea six years ago ‘because of the closeness to the roundabout’.

"There were all sorts of reasonings including the budget so we didn’t get any further,” she said. “I live right by it and see near misses all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Traffic is a lot worse now with all the houses in the area. It just gets busier and busier and it's a nightmare trying to cross that road.

Residents are calling for a pedestrian crossing on the A259 in Shoreham-by-Sea in place of the traffic island. Photo: Steve Robards

"If you’re a person on your own, it’s fine but if you have a child, a pushchair or a dog or anything like that, it’s really scary. Cars zoom past and, a lot of the time, don’t stop anyway.

"It’s not an easy road to cross and definitely not safe. They managed to put a crossing by The Red Lion in Shoreham not long ago. If they can put one there, why can’t we have one?”

Joanne had a meeting with councillors last week, including Kevin Boram – West Sussex county councillor for Shoreham South division – and Joss Loader, chairman of Shoreham Beach Residents' Association (SBRA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward councillor Loader said: "Residents and SBRA have been campaigning for years for a crossing on this busy and congested road and it's testament to Jo Parsons' resolve that we are now finally making progress.

Residents are calling for a pedestrian crossing on the A259 in Shoreham-by-Sea in place of the traffic island. Photo: Steve Robards

"This is a key route for walkers, particularly school children, and it's vital that they have somewhere safe to cross. We would urge WSCC to now press ahead and would like to thank councillor Kevin Boram for his support."

Mr Boram said: “This is a busy, narrow road and unfortunately a serious accident and a number of near misses have occurred at this location.

"It is a key walking and cycling route to and from the beach to schools such as Swiss Gardens Primary School and Sir Robert Woodard Academy as well as linking the ever popular Beach to Downs Link. The existing refuge is far too narrow and is further limited by a lamp post. We must make this crossing safer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne hopes to reach 2,500 signatures before the end of July – the cut off point for 2023 applications to be considered this year. Click here to sign the petition.