All seven West Sussex district and borough council Leaders back exploring two unitary councils for West Sussex

The seven district and borough leaders say that the case for two Unitary Authorities for the West Sussex area is strong and they are pleased that it is included as an option going forward.

Since the government announced plans for devolution and local government reorganisation in Sussex, the eight leaders from West Sussex’s district, borough and county councils have been working closely together to develop options for new Unitary Authorities.

Two options have emerged as being viable. A single Unitary Authority on the existing County boundaries and two Unitary Authorities broadly split between the east and west of the County (but not splitting authorities).

Like it or not, local government in West Sussex is going to change. The leaders strongly believe that this change is easier to achieve in two new authorities rather than one on the current West Sussex county boundaries. Two new authorities have the potential to deliver more accountable, efficient and responsive local services, better reflecting the scale and character of our diverse communities, and ensure decisions are taken closer to the people they affect.

Mid Sussex Leader Councillor Robert Eggleston said, "We acknowledge that others may hold different perspectives, and we respect their views. Each council will have their own opportunities to discuss the options over the next couple of months and determine their response to the government. However, we, as the leaders for the district and borough councils across West Sussex, believe it's important to clearly express our own current position."

A joint submission will be made to the government in September 2025, setting out how local services, democracy and accountability can be improved for the nearly 900,000 residents of West Sussex.

It will be underpinned by comprehensive evidence, not only on the viability and financial sustainability, but also on the ambition to make our local government work in a way that is responsive to the needs and aspirations of the communities it serves. Each of the existing local authorities will be able to express their support for the one or two Unitary Authority options in September when all the evidence is analysed.

The options have been put to residents through a West Sussex-wide online survey to ensure we get local views on the choices our communities face and how to deliver more effective services, maintain local identity and achieve stronger, more transparent decision-making. This can be accessed via www.shapingwestsussex.org

Over the coming months, work will continue to define the options before the district, borough and county councils finally submit their submission to the government with the option they each support.