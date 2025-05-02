Arun district planning applications: April 25 to May 2

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between April 18 and April 25.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Angmering

A/59/25/HH: 14 Hillside Crescent, Angmering. Two storey side extension with roof conversion and extension, single storey rear extension, new front porch and associated external works.

Aldingbourne

AL/32/25/PL: Shop Around The Clock and Aldingbourne Post Office, Westergate Street, Aldingbourne. Installation of plant equipment, canopy and parcel locker. This application is in CIL zone 2 (zero rated).

Aldwick

AW/100/25/T: 32 Fernhurst Gardens, Aldwick. 1 No. Monterey Cypress (T1) remove 1 x limb on the north sector.

Arundel

AB/50/25/L: 15 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for single storey rear extension.

AB/49/25/HH: 15 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Single storey rear extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/36/25/PL: The Co-operative Food, 1 Steeplechase Way, Barnham. Installation of an air conditioning unit, refrigeration pack and condenser at the rear of the building. This application is in CIL zone 1 (zero rated).Bognor Regis

BR/65/25/PL: New Barn Garage, 65-67 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Change of use of existing car showroom to a self-storage unit, including the change of use of an attached ground-floor retail unit to associated office space. Extension and replacement of the existing showroom warehouse building to incorporate a first-floor and conversion of existing rear single storey extension, of the main warehouse building, to additional office space. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/12/25/PL: Rigates, Climping Street, Climping. Demolition existing buildings and erection of 1 No. self / custom build dwelling and garage with associated landscaping. This application may affect the setting of a listed building, is in CIL zone 5 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

East Preston

EP/39/25/HH: 7 Selhurst Close, East Preston. Extension to existing garage.

Felpham

FP/56/25/T: 11 Admiralty Road, Felpham. Fell 1 No. Holm Oak (T1).

Ferring

FG/45/25/PL: Land South of 3 Grange Park, Ferring. 1 No. single-storey dwelling with new access and associated landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

FG/49/25/HH: 15 Downview Road, Ferring. Single storey rear extension, installation of 2 No. front dormers and 1 No. rear dormer, alterations to existing rear dormers and installation of 2 No. side windows.

FG/51/25/HH: 23 Singleton Crescent, Ferring. Single storey rear extension, alter existing front porch, conversion of garage to habitable use, installation of flue and alterations to fenestration.

Littlehampton

LU/72/25/OUT: Land to the West of New Courtwick Lane, Wick, Hybrid Planning Application comprising of the following: 1) - Outline application with all matters reserved (except access) for Phase 2 (West of Site) comprising development of approximately 8,800sqm GIA Light Industrial/Storage and Distribution (Use Class E(g)(iii) / B8), and 2) - Full Application for Phase 1 (East of the Site) for a food store (Use Class E(a)), 2 No. Drive-Thru food/beverage units (Sui Generis) with revised vehicular access, associated parking and landscaping. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable.

LU/76/25/PL: Former Waitrose Site, Avon Road, Littlehampton. Demolition of vacant supermarket building and erection of four-storey hotel with ancillary restaurant, public realm, landscape improvements, retention of associated car park and all associated works. This application affects the setting of listed buildings and affects the character and appearance of the East Street Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/77/25/PL: 49 River Road, Littlehampton. Change of use of ground floor of existing building from light industrial (Class B2/E) to residential (Class C3), to be used as ancillary accommodation including workshop, games room and utility space, with all habitable accommodation located and expanded on the first floor. This application affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton River Road Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Pagham

P/48/25/HH: 43 West Front Road, Pagham. Replace garage with games room and store.

P/50/25/T: 15 Lion Road, Pagham. 1 No. Elm tree (T1) and 1 No. Goat Willow (T2) removal to ground level.

P/40/25/PL: Sefter Farm, Pagham Road, Pagham. Erection of warehouse extension and remodelling of existing reservoir. This application is in CIL zone 5 (zero rated) and may affect the setting of a listed building.

Walberton

WA/34/25/PL: Greenways, Dairy Lane, Walberton. Erection of 1 No. detached dwelling to the south side of the existing property with formation of a new vehicular access including minor changes to the fenestration of existing dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

WA/36/25/L: The Street, Walberton. Listed building consent to re-instate a front door to the front porch of the house on the South East aspect. Jessamine Cottage