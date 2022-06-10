After an application to extend 83 Aldwick Road and make a loft conversion to enlarge the existing five bedroom house of multiple occupation was refused last month, prior approval was sought for the change of use of the back of the commercial premises into a flat.

But Arun planners said the application fails to make a financial contribution towards the agreed strategic access management measures to mitigate the harm to the Pagham Harbour Special Protection Area.

A planning statement from Whalebeck Planning and Design said this was an application to ascertain whether the prior approval is required.

Arun objected to plans for a three bedroom flat at the back of this premises in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Streetview

The flat would have en suites, a separate bathroom and an open plan kitchen, dining and living space with a garden at the back.

There would still be 30sqm of commercial space at the front of the property.

The statement said the shop had been vacant for more than three months and a separate application had been submitted for minor external alterations.

To view the decision you can go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/79/22/PD.

