Peter Coleman, 88, of South Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on October 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Robin Josephs, 46, of Lashmar Road, East Preston: Fined £507 and must pay £51 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Brighton on October 14, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Philip Henshaw, 52, of Hatherleigh Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge for driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points. The case was reopened following conviction for speeding and the sentence imposed on April 25, 2022, was set aside.

Worthing Magistrates' Court