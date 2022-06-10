HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton areas for June 6 and 7, 2022

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley for June 6 and 7, 2022.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 10th June 2022, 10:02 am
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 10:13 am

Peter Coleman, 88, of South Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on October 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Robin Josephs, 46, of Lashmar Road, East Preston: Fined £507 and must pay £51 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Brighton on October 14, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Philip Henshaw, 52, of Hatherleigh Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge for driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points. The case was reopened following conviction for speeding and the sentence imposed on April 25, 2022, was set aside.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Read More

Read More
Bomb squad in Worthing again: emergency service vehicles back in Tarring Road af...

Also in the news: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from May 25 to June 1, 2022

See also: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from May 25 to June 1, 2022