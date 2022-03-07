Plans to increase a Bognor Regis house of multiple occupation from five to 12 bedrooms refused

The applicant wanted to change the use of part of a commercial unit, build a single storey extension and create rooms in the roof of 83 Aldwick Road.

A planning statement by Whaleback Planning & Design on behalf of the applicant said the vacant commercial unit would be reduced in size and the remainder of the ground floor would be four bedrooms - two ensuite and two with disabled access and a shared accessible bathroom.

There would be a communal area for a living or dining room and kitchen and a laundry room was proposed.

On the first floor the existing accommodation would be refurbished and updated to provide six ensuite bedrooms and a tea kitchen.

The roof space would be converted to house two ensuite bedrooms.

A transport statement said there was sufficient parking in the local roads to accommodate any parking demands from the development.

Previous plans to enlarge the HMO were refused by Arun District Council.

Arun District Council planning officers said: “The development fails to provide adequate open space causing harm to the amenities of future occupiers of the site contrary.”

They also said the applicant failed to provided a completed Section 106 legal agreement relating to contribution of £1,742 towards the cost of delivering measures to avoid or mitigate to an acceptable level, the

harm cased to Pagham Harbour by the development.

Bognor Regis Town Council objected on the grounds of intensification of use adversely affecting the character of the area and public/neighbouring amenities and the generation of excessive parking demands would harm nearby public amenity.

It said the sub-division of commercial space on the ground floor for residential use in the business district of Aldwick Road is contrary to policy.

A resident’s letter of objection said there was limited parking on the roads and many HMOs in the surrounding area.