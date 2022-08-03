Bid submitted for £26.5m to support renovation of Eastbourne bandstand and Redoubt Fortress

Eastbourne Borough Council said the bid is part of the government’s levelling up programme.

A spokesperson from the council said: “Crucially for Eastbourne, the latest round of funding is focused on cultural and heritage projects.”

Potential new features as part of the Redoubt renovations include wildflowers and an ecological cafe in the moat, according to the council.

The council said many other eco-friendly features are also planned around a new market.

Council leader David Tutt added: “We have submitted an excellent bid that I hope the government will support in full.

“Eastbourne is fortunate in having many more heritage buildings than most councils, but by their very nature they come with a large maintenance bill.

“These buildings are appreciated by residents and visitors alike and should be preserved for future generations, but it is unrealistic to expect the full cost of their upkeep to be borne solely by local council taxpayers.”

The council spokesperson said it is currently spending £750,000 on phase one repairs that will see the bandstand reopened next year.

Cabinet member for heritage assets Councillor Helen Burton said: “We used to receive a £10m annual grant to pay for public services in Eastbourne, but the government stopped that funding.