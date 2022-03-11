Bognor Regis pub could become student accommodation

Plans have been submitted for the change of use of the Prince of Wales in Highfield Road into 18-bed student accommodation.

A design and access statement by JJR Designs said the building would feature two studios and seven bedrooms on the ground floor and the same on the first floor, with kitchen and dining areas.

“The site seeks to ensure that the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers are not diminished by proposed developments,” the statement said.

Plans have been submitted to turn the Prince of Wales pub in Bognor Regis into student accommodation. Photo: Google Streetview

“The scheme has carefully been designed to have no detrimental impact on neighbouring residential amenity.

“The proposed development optimises the land in a manner which is compatible to the surrounding context.

“The design respects the existing neighbouring buildings which are used as a reference.

“Great care has been taken in detailing and material choice providing a cohesive relationship between the existing neighbouring properties and new proposal.

“We believe that the proposal will enhance the character of the area and provide a high standard of residential amenity.”

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/42/22/PL.

