Business and charities across Horsham invited to enter Christmas display competition

Businesses and charities from across Horsham District are being invited to express their interest to enter Horsham District Council’s Christmas Magic Displays Competition, as part of its ‘Buy Local Gift Happy’ campaign this year.

The competition will celebrate the creativity and charm of festive windows and internal displays which help to make our towns and villages magical places to visit over the festive period.

Whether you're a shop, café, salon, or charity, this is your chance to dazzle your community and attract new customers.

Local businesses and charities taking part in the competition will also benefit from publicity throughout December, with the organisations of the winning displays being awarded exciting prizes to celebrate their win, including even more publicity in local media and a framed certificate.

Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax - 2024 People's Choice winner. Pictures courtesy of Horsham District Council

To enter, all businesses and charities need to do is fill in a simple online form via the council website at www.horsham.gov.uk/visualmerchandising by Friday, November 7, 2025.

They will then receive easy step-by-step instructions regarding their involvement in the competition. All entrants must then be prepared to take a high-quality photo of their display.

During December a public prize competition will launch to decide the overall winning displays from across the District.

The public will be invited to vote for their favourite displays, to determine an overall winning window and internal display.

Tottington Manor Hotel near Henfield delighted to be presented Best Overall Display

There will also be awards for winning displays in Horsham town centre, in collaboration with Your Horsham, Horsham’s Business Improvement District, as well as six rural towns and villages across the Horsham District.

This year a new award for the Most Sustainable Display has been introduced, which will be judged by Kinder Living, a local Community Interest Company who support sustainable local businesses.

From incorporating upcycled or thrifted decorations to using energy-efficient lighting into a festive display, this category will celebrate those who have gone the extra mile to design their display with sustainability in mind.

All winners will be announced the week before Christmas.

Horsham District Council's director of place, Barbara Childs said: “Every year, our local businesses light up the festive season with spectacular displays that bring joy to our high streets, whilst highlighting the amazing products and services they offer right here in Horsham District.

“I am pleased we are running our popular Christmas Magic Displays Competition across the District for another year, giving every business the chance to shine, attract new customers and spread festive cheer.

“If you’re a local business or charity with a festive window or display which is visible to visiting customers please do join in the fun, showcase your creativity and be part of something special that supports our local economy strategy to buy local and shop happy.”

Get ready to make your business sparkle and register for the Christmas Magic Displays Competition on the council website at www.horsham.gov.uk/visualmerchandising.