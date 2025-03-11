Car parking charges are being explored for large villages in Mid Sussex.

The plans for car parks which are run by the district council in Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Cuckfield and Lindfield, were supported by the cabinet during a meeting on Monday (March 10).

The charges would not only help the council to cover the £400pa cost of providing each space, but would help to crack down on illegal and inconsiderate parking, including drivers who park up for the entire day, meaning no one else can use the parking space.

Chris Hobbs, cabinet member for leisure & customer services, said the council received 600 calls a year about poor parking.

Trinity Road Car Park, Hurstpierpoint. Image: GoogleMaps

He added: “Illegal and inconsiderate on-street parking requires enforcement. It’s noticeable the number of vehicles that park on single yellow lines, on the pavement, on double yellow lines, making it difficult for pedestrians and other vehicle users.”

Mr Hobbs stressed the need to balance the needs of the various different users, be they parents dropping off their children and short-stay grab-and-go shoppers, or people who wanted to park for longer, commuters, and residents in need of over-night parking.

He said: “It’s really important for the vitality of our high streets that we drive churn in our parking spaces, to ensure that they’re available for people who want to use them, and that they’re not just hogged and used all day.”

Should the proposals be approved by the cabinet in September, they will see parking charges brought in from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm.

The first hour of parking would be free for those with ‘digital discs’ or 60p for those without, rising to £1.80 for four hours or more. The discs will cost £4 per year.

Residents will be charged £52 per year for an overnight parking permit, while season tickets will cost £15.84 per month, £140.40 for six months, and £336.96 for a year.

Leader Robert Eggleston said: “I quite understand how, when you’ve lived in a village for decades and have never had to pay for parking, a parking regime may come as a disappointment.

“Is it right for one section of car park users to bear all of the burden of the cost of the car parks? Or is it fairer to spread that burden in a way that reflects the needs of different communities?

“Whilst we are proposing to introduce a charge in the larger villages, these charges are modest compared to some other places.”

Should the proposals be approved in September, the situation will be looked at again after one year to ensure everything is working well.