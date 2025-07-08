Chichester theatre and art gallery should get council funding extended

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:24 BST
Councillors have recommended that grants given to a theatre and art gallery in Chichester be extended for four years.

The Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery have received cultural grants of £187,500 and £130,000 respectively since 2018, which are due to expire on March 31 2026.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (July 8), members recommended that the same grants, plus inflation, be offered for four years, starting in April 2026.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Cross, cabinet member for culture, sport & place, said: “We’re trying to give some sort of stability to these two organisations as we move forward into a unitary authority.”

Chichester Festival Theatre Picture: S Robards SR2112202placeholder image
Chichester Festival Theatre Picture: S Robards SR2112202

Economic assessments showed a net economic output for the theatre of £26.6m and £7.1m for the gallery, supporting 486 jobs and 135 jobs respectively.

This means that, for every £1 provided by the council via the grants, £141 was generated for the economy by the theatre and £54 by the gallery.

Social impact assessments were also carried out by the theatre and gallery to demonstrate the community benefit of the venues, their events and activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Cross said the two venues were ‘anchors to the whole of Chichester’ when it came to bringing in tourism, describing the number of visitors from outside the district as ‘astounding’.

Pallant House Gallery Pic Steve Robards SR2004272placeholder image
Pallant House Gallery Pic Steve Robards SR2004272

In 2023, the theatre sold more than 330,000 tickets, 70% of which were bought by visitors from outside the district. As for the gallery, more than 57,000 people visited during that year, 85% from outside the district.

The final decision on whether to bring in the four-year grants will be taken at the next meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 15).

Related topics:CouncillorsPallant House Gallery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice