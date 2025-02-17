Concerns over litter raised by residents at Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan Consultation

Enhanced infrastructure and amenities, upgraded transport links and additional healthcare facilities are considered to be some of the areas in need of improvement, as suggested by residents who attended recent public consultation sessions to discuss upcoming revisions to the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan.

However, littering was also a concern frequently raised by attendees at the public engagement events, feedback from which will be fed into the new, revised Neighbourhood Plan document in the coming months.

"At the recent Neighbourhood Plan consultation events organised by the Town Council, residents told us that littering and dog fouling should also be a priority concern when updating Plan - and we agree with you," said Clr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee.

"Litter in the town not only looks untidy, it can be considerably detrimental to wildlife and costs money to clean as well. Keeping our town tidy and litter-free is a responsibility we all have, whether you are a resident, a worker or a visitor."

Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan consultation at the James West Community Centre

"The Town Council currently employs a full-time Environment Warden who is responsible for the removal of litter on land maintained by us, including Hailsham Country Park, Common Pond, recreation grounds, children's play areas, public open spaces and Hailsham Cemetery."

"Our Environment Warden does an impeccable job keeping the Town Council's public open spaces clean and tidy, as do other authorities operating in the town, removing litter from our roads, pavements, footpaths and housing estates."

"But littering is still an issue in the town, as raised by residents at the recent Neighbourhood Plan public consultation events. It's one that can be difficult to manage - if we don't all do our bit!"

"We encourage residents and visitors to help keep Hailsham clean by putting rubbish in bins or taking it home with them, instead of littering. By doing so and getting involved by becoming litter-aware and taking preventative action, we can all take pride in our town."

Cllr Laxton added: "There are many ways you can keep our town clean and supplement the excellent services provided by employed litter pickers. Some volunteer-led groups operate in Hailsham and run litter-picking programmes for residents and community groups, all of which we are grateful to for their continued support and interest in protecting the environment and local wildlife. Such groups are always on the lookout for additional volunteers who are willing to boost pride in our town."

"Litter-picking is an easy and fun way to remain active, improve your wellbeing, chat to others at the same time and take care of the environment on your doorstep. We hope that by increasing awareness of the issues surrounding littering in Hailsham, and working together, we can keep our town beautiful."

Wealden Wombles is a volunteer-led group of litter pickers operating in Hailsham. For further information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/912111862693384/