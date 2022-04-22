Plans for nine homes at Fontwell

An outline application with some matters reserved (appearance, landscape and scale) has been submitted to Arun District Council to build nine dwellings on land south of Dukes Road.

A planning statement by Progress Planning said this was a rectangular shaped parcel of open and flat field accessed by Dukes Road.

The access would be upgraded to accommodate highway movements and there would be four three bed, four four bed and one five bed dwelling.

Theoretical occupancy would be a population of 51 people.

“The proposal entails the development of an under-used parcel of land in an efficient, comprehensive and eminently suitable manner to realise a form of development which would constiture appropriate infilling,” the statement said.

“The site is not used in the optimal manner for a site partially within and otherwise immediately adjacent to a settlement where new housing development is absent despite the presing and evidenced demand for the same.

“The proposal is an opportunity to efficiently develop and eminently suitable parcel of land for a sought-after usage.

“The impacts of the development on the countryside by reason of inappropriateness and loss of openness would be mitigated by the location of the land parcel which is positioned as an infill between two dwellings nd the nature of strongly established site boundaries.

“The implementation of a landscape enhancement programme would bolster these boundaries/landscaping in general and integrate the development into its context.”

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference AL/39/22/OUT.

